Pondy clocks 13 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry, Dec 15 (PTI) Puducherry recorded 13 new coronavirus cases during last 24 hours ending 9 AM on Wednesday taking the total number of those affected by the disease to 1,29,261.

The new cases identified at the end of 2,206 samples were spread over Puducherry 11 and Karaikal and Mahe one case each.

Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh did not not report any fresh case of infection.

The active cases were 173 which included 39 patients in hospitals and remaining 134 patients were in home isolation.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam during last 24 hours and fatalities remained 1878.

Director of the Department of Health, G Sriramulu said in a release that so far 20,16,761 samples have been tested and 17,11,549 out of them were found to be negative.

While 17 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during last twenty-four hours, the overall recoveries were 1,27,210.

The test positivity rate today was 0.59 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.41 percent respectively.

The Director said the Department of Health has administered so far 13,20,716 doses which comprised 8,03,115 first doses and 5,17,601 second jabs. PTI COR ROH ROH

