Pondy Clocks 22 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 1,29,500

Puducherry recorded 22 fresh cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours ending 9 AM on Saturday taking the total positives to 1,29,500.

The 22 fresh cases identified at the end of examination of 2,086 samples were spread over Puducherry 12, Karaikal 8 and Mahe 2.

The active cases were 136 and of them 33 were in hospitals while remaining 103 in home isolation, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

No fresh fatality was reported in the last twenty-four hours in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the toll remained 1,881.

The Department of Health has tested so far 20,50,045 samples and has found 17,39,022 out of them to be negative.

The Director said the test positivity rate was 1.05 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.44 percent respectively.

While 13 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours the overall recoveries were 1,27,483.

The Department of Health has administered 13,96,798 doses which comprised 8,35,775 first doses and remaining 5,61,023 second doses.

