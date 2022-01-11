Pondy clocks 655 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry, Jan 11 (PTI) Puducherry registered a spike in number of daily cases of coronavirus on Tuesday with 655 infections being added afresh to the overall tally which reached 1,31,866.

The test positivity rate in the Union Territory however dropped to 16.51 percent against 31.15 percent recorded on Monday, a release from Director of Health and Family Welfare Services G. Sriramulu said.

The 655 fresh cases were identified at the end of examination of 3967 samples and the cases were spread over Puducherry 535, Karaikal 93 and Mahe 27.

There was no fresh fatality during the last twenty-four hours and the toll remained 1882.

The active cases were 2355 of whom 130 patients were in hospitals and the remaining 2225 patients in home isolation, Sriramulu said.

He said 22 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours and the overall recoveries were 1,27, 629.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.43 percent and 96.79 percent, respectively.

The Department of Health has tested so far 20,75,006 samples and has found 17, 61,937 to be negative.

The department has administered so far 14,76, 572 doses (8,93,365 first doses, 5,82,858 second and 349 booster doses). PTI COR ROH ROH

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)