Pondy continues to remain COVID-19 free

Puducherry, April 21 (PTI) Puducherry recorded zero coronavirus cases on Thursday and the cumulative figure remained 1,65,777.

There was no active case as the one patient in home quarantine recovered and the overall recoveries stood at 1,63,815.

The toll also remained 1,962 as no fresh deaths were reported. The test positivity rate was zero while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.82 percent, respectively, Director of Health G. Sriramulu said in a release.

The Department of Health has examined 22,32,499 samples so far and has found 18,77,382 out of them to be negative.

The Director said the department has administered so far 16,67,917 doses which comprised 9,61,749 first doses, 6,87,836 second and 18,332 booster doses. PTI COR ROH ROH

