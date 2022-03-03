Pondy govt orders disbursal of financial relief to farmers for crop loss

Puducherry, March 3 (PTI) Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday announced that a cash relief of Rs 20,000 per hectare for paddy crops damaged in the torrential rains during north east monsoon in 2021-22 in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions, would be disbursed to farmers.

A release from office of the Chief Minister said the relief which would be disbursed through banks would benefit 7,016 farmers. It said Rs 7.10 crores would be incurred towards the relief and 7,016 farmers in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions would be extended the solatium. PTI COR ROH ROH

