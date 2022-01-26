Pondy Logs 1,504 New Cases, Aggregate Reaches 1,56,758

Puducherry clocked 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases during the last twenty-four hours raising the overall caseload to 1.56 lakh.

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 4,815 samples and these cases were spread over Puducherry 1060, Karaikal 264, Yanam 149 and Mahe 31.

The active cases were 16, 298 of whom 233 patients were in hospitals undergoing treatment and remaining 16,065 patients were in home isolation.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release on Wednesday that 1,597 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty four hours while the overall recoveries were 1,38, 545.

He said three more people, including a 51 year old woman patient from Yanam succumbed to the infection during last twenty four hours, taking the toll to 1,915.

The test positivity rate was 31.24 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.22 percent and 88,38 percent respectively.

The Department of Health has tested so far 21,41,773 samples and has found 18,00,232 out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said that 15,27,024 doses have been administered so far and they comprised 9,19,024 first doses, 6,01,919 second and 6,081 booster doses.

