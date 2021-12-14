Pondy Logs 24 New Coronavirus Cases

Puducherry clocked 24 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total infection count to 1,29,248.

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 2,543 samples and the cases were spread over Puducherry 21, Karaikal 1 and Mahe 2.

Yanam region, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh did not register any new case of infection.

The active cases were 177 and they comprised 41 patients in hospitals and remaining 136 patients in home isolation.

One more person succumbed to infection in Puducherry during last 24 hours taking the overall toll to 1878, Director of the Department of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

While 29 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty four hours the overall recoveries were 1,27,193.

Sriramulu said the Department of Health has tested so far 20,14,218 samples and found 17,09,361 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate today was 0.94 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.41 percent respectively.

The Department of Health has administered so far 13,14,772 doses which included 8,00,257 first doses and remaining 5,14,515 second doses.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)