Pondy logs 31 new Covid-19 cases

Puducherry, Nov 30 (PTI) Puducherry registered 31 fresh cases of coronavirus during last 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, raising the overall tally to 1,28,924.

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 2,311 samples and the cases were spread over Puducherry 9, Karaikal 6, Yanam 2 and Mahe 14.

The active cases were 284 of whom 57 cases were in hospitals and remaining 227 were in home isolation.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said 43 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours while overall recoveries were 1,26,768.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and fatalities remained 1872, he said.

The test positivity rate was 1.34 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.33 percent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has tested so far 19.83 lakh samples and found 16.82 lakh to be negative.

The Department has administered so far 12,26,238 doses which included 7,57,887 first doses and remaining 4,68,351 second. PTI COR ROH ROH

