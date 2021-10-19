Pondy logs 55 more COVID cases

Puducherry, Oct 19 (PTI) Puducherry posted 55 fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday raising the total caseload to 1,27,479.

The new cases of infection identified at the end of examination of 4,217 samples were spread over Puducherry 24, Karaikal 18 and Mahe 13.

The active cases were 490 of whom 94 patients were in hospitals under treatment while remaining 396 cases were in home isolation.

Two more persons hailing from Puducherry succumbed to the infection raising overall toll to 1852.

Director of the Health Department G. Sriramulu said while 86 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty four hours the overall recoveries stood at 1,25,137.

He said that the test positivity rate today was 1.30 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.16 percent respectively.

The health department has tested so far 18.76 lakh samples and found 15.91 lakh out of them to be negative.

It has administered so far 10,82,250 doses of which 7,13,849 were first doses and remaining 3.68,401 were second doses. PTI COR ROH ROH

