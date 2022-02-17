Pondy logs 68 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry, Feb 17 (PTI) Puducherry confirmed 65 fresh cases of coronavirus during last twenty-four hours ending 10 a.m. on Thursday raising the overall tally to 1,65,484.

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 2030 samples and these cases were spread over Puducherry 50, Karaikal 12, Yanam 5 and Mahe 1.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions and the toll remained 1,959.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that the active cases were 691 and they comprised 37 patients in hospitals undertaking treatment while the remaining 654 patients were in home quarantine.

He said 113 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours while the overall recoveries were 1,62,834.

The Department of Health has examined so far 21,96,155 samples and has found 18,41,857 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 3.35 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.40 percent respectively.

The Department of Health has administered so far 15,59,790 doses which comprised 9,27,126 first doses, 6,21,049 second and 11,615 booster doses. PTI COR ROH ROH

