Pondy logs 855 new coronavirus cases

Puducherry, Jan 29 (PTI) Puducherry confirmed 855 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday taking the overall case count to 1,59,824.

The new cases identified at the end of examination of 3,465 samples were spread over Puducherry 570, Karaikal 172, Yanam 102 and Mahe 11.

The active cases were 12,542 of whom 182 were in hospitals taking treatment while the remaining 12,360 patients were in home quarantine, Director of Health G Sriramulu said.

He said 2,604 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours. The overall recoveries stood at 1,45,359.

Two more patients (one each from Puducherry and Karaikal regions) succumbed to the infection during last twenty-four hours taking the overall toll to 1923.

Sriramulu said the Department of Health has tested so far 21,53,519 samples and has found 18, 06, 515 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 24.68 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.20 percent and 90.95 percent, respectively.

The Department of Health has administered so far 15,31,595 doses which comprised 9,20,377 first doses, 6,04,157 second and 7061 booster doses, he said. PTI COR ROH ROH

