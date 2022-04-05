Pondy Maintains COVID-19 Free Status For Sixth Straight Day

Puducherry continued to be COVID-19 free for the sixth day in succession on Tuesday with no case registered during the last 24 hours.

None of the four regions of the Union Territory -- Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam -- saw any case of viral infection.

In a press release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said the health department tested 246 samples and no fresh case of infection surfaced.

He said the department has tested 22,29,526 samples so far and found 18,74,463 samples out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was zero while the fatality and recovery rates remained 1.18 per cent and 98.82 per cent, respectively.

The Director said no new fatality was reported from any of the four regions. The death toll remained at 1,962.

The overall caseload remained at 1,65,774 and the recoveries also stood unchanged at 1,63,812, the Director said.

Sriramulu said the health department has administered 16,48,161 COVID-19 vaccine doses till now comprising 9,55,543 first doses, 6,77,707 second doses and 14,911 booster doses.

