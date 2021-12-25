Pondy Posts 12 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Touches 1.29 Lakh

Puducherry confirmed 12 new cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours pushing the total case count to 1,29,406.

The 12 fresh cases were identified at the end of examination of 1,700 samples and the cases were spread over Puducherry 7, Karaikal and Mahe regions 2 cases each, while Yanam registered one new case.

Director of the Department of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that the active cases were 145 of whom 34 patients were in hospitals and the remaining 111 patients in home isolation.

No fresh fatality was reported during last twenty-four hours from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the toll remained 1880.

Twenty-one patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours and the overall recoveries were 1,27,379.

The Health Department has tested so far 20,37,590 samples and has found 17,26,777 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 0.71 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.43 percent respectively, the Director added.

The Health Department has administered so far 13,72,186 doses which comprised 8,26,345 first doses and 5,45,841 second.

