Pondy Posts 12 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Puducherry registered 12 fresh COVID-19 cases during last 24 hours raising the overall tally to 1,29,446.

While Puducherry region accounted for 11 out of the 12 new cases, Mahe region reported the remaining one case. Karaikal and Yanam regions had no fresh infection.

The active cases were 120 of whom 35 were in hospitals and the remaining 85 in home isolation.

Director of Health G. Sriramulu said in a release that no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and fatalities remained 1880.

Sriramulu said 11 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours while the overall recoveries stood at 1,27,446.

The Director said the Department of Health has tested so far 20,43, 339 samples and has found 17,32,447 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 0.50 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.45 percent respectively.

The Department has administered 13,85,,794 doses and they comprised 8,31589 first doses and remaining 5,54,205 second jabs.

