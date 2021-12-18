Pondy posts 17 new coronavirus cases

Puducherry, Dec 18 (PTI) Puducherry registered 17 fresh cases of COVID-19 during last 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, raising the total positives to 1,29,309.

Puducherry registered six out of the 17 new cases while Karaikal recorded 10 cases and Mahe reported one.

The active cases were 171 of whom 29 patients were in hospitals and remaining 142 were in home isolation, Director of the Department of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

Twenty- three patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours while overall recoveries were 1,27,259.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam during last twenty-four hours and the toll remained 1879.

The test positivity rate was 0.87 percent today while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.41 percent respectively.

The Health Department has administered 13,37,697 doses so far and they comprised 8,11,527 first doses and the remaining 5,26,170 were second doses. PTI COR ROH ROH

