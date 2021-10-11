Pondy posts 42 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Puducherry, Oct 11 (PTI) Puducherry logged 42 fresh cases of coronavirus during the last twenty-four hours ending 10 a.m. on Monday raising the overall tally to 1,27,095.

The new cases identified at the end of examination of 3,022 samples were spread over Puducherry 30, Karaikal 10 and Mahe two.

Two more persons in the age group of 63 and 75 succumbed to the infection pushing the toll to 1,848.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said there were 639 active cases of whom 98 were in hospitals and remaining 541 were in home isolation.

He said 59 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours from hospitals while overall recoveries were 1,24,608.

The Director said the department of Health has tested so far 18.45 lakh samples and found that 15.65 lakh out of them were negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.39 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.04 percent, respectively.

The Director said 10,53,018 doses of vaccine have been administered so far against the pandemic and they comprised 7,06,567 first doses and 3,46,451 second doses. PTI COR ROH ROH

