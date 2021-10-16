Pondy posts 48 new coronavirus cases

Puducherry, Oct 16 (PTI) Puducherry added 48 fresh cases to its COVID-19 tally, which rose to 1,27,344 on Saturday.

The fresh cases were identified at the end of examination of 3,823 samples during the last 24 hours. The fresh cases were spread over Puducherry 27, Karaikal 9, Yanam 1 and Mahe 11.

There were 598 active cases of whom 98 patients were in hospitals and remaining 500 were in home isolation.

While 61 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty- four hours the overall recoveries in the Union Territory stood at 1,24,897.

Director of the Department of Health G Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 1.26 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.08 percent respectively.

There was no fresh fatality during last twenty-four hours and the toll remained 1,849.

The Department has tested so far 18.64 lakh samples of which 15.81 lakh samples turned out to be negative.

It has administered so far 10,69,817 doses which comprised 7,11,056 first doses and 3,58,761 second doses. PTI COR ROH ROH

