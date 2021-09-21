Pondy records 101 new coronavirus cases

Puducherry, Sept 21 (PTI) Puducherry reported 101 new COVID-19 cases during last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Tuesday, taking the total positives to 1,25,618.

The fresh cases identified at the end of examination of 5461 samples were spread over Puducherry 58, Karaikal 34, Yanam one and Mahe 8.

The active cases were 922 of whom 142 were under treatment in hospitals and remaining 780 were in home isolation.

Director of Health G.Sriramulu said while 46 patients recovered and were discharged during last 24 hours the overall recoveries in the Union Territory so far were 1,22,864.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and fatalities remained 1,832.

The Director noted that the test positivity rate was 1.85 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 percent and 97.81 percent respectively.

The Health Department has administered 9,23,763 doses so far which included 6,65,528 first doses and 2,58,235 second doses. PTI COR ROH ROH

