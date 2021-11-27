Pondy Records 35 New Coronavirus Cases

Puducherry reported 35 fresh Covid 19 cases during last twenty-four hours ending 9 am on Saturday, raising the overall tally to 1,28,860.

The new cases identified at the end of examination of 2,540 samples were spread over Puducherry 18, Karaikal 8, Yanam one and Mahe 8.

The active cases were 326 of whom 57 patients were in hospitals and the remaining 269 were in home isolation.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and fatalities remained 1872.

Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release that while 30 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-fours, the overall recoveries were 1,26,662.

The Department has tested 19.77 lakh samples and found out of them 16.76 lakh to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.38 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.29 percent, respectively.

The Department has administered so far 12,07,678 doses which comprised 7,49,928 were first doses and remaining 4,57,750 were second doses.

