Pondy records less than 40 daily COVID 19 cases

Puducherry, Oct 30 (PTI) Puducherry logged 39 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Saturday taking the overall count to 1,27,975.

The toll remained 1,857 as no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions today.

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 2,786 samples. The new cases were spread over Puducherry 23, Karaikal 6 and Mahe 10.

While 48 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours, the overall recoveries stood at 1,25,681.

Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said 19.13 lakh samples have been tested so far and 16.16 lakh out of them were found to be negative.

He said the test positivity rate was 1.49 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.21 percent respectively.

Sriramulu said the department has administered so far 11,26,580 doses and they included 7,25,956 first doses and 4,00,624 second doses. PTI COR ROH ROH

