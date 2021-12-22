Pondy Registers 21 New Coronavirus Cases

Puducherry saw 21 fresh COVID-19 cases during last 24 hours ending 9 AM on Wednesday, raising the total caseload to 1,29,366.

The new cases identified at the end of examination of 2,617 samples were spread over Puducherry 18 and Mahe three.

Karaikal and Yanam regions did not report any new case of infection today.

There was no fresh fatality during the last twenty-four hours in the Union Territory and fatalities remained 1880.

The active cases were 146 which included 31 patients in hospitals and the remaining 115 cases were in home isolation, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

Five patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours while the overall recoveries were 1,27,340, the Director said.

The Department of Health has examined so far 20,30,577 samples and found 17,19,860 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 0.80 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.43 percent respectively.

The Department of Health has administered so far 13,57,638 doses which comprised 8,20,185 first doses and remaining 5,37,453 second.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)