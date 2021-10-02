Pondy registers 82 new cases of COVID-19

Puducherry, Oct 2 (PTI) Puducherry clocked 82 fresh cases of coronavirus during the last twenty-four hours ending 10 a.m. on Saturday, raising the overall tally to 1.26 lakh.

The new cases identified at the end of examination of 5,012 samples were spread over Puducherry 50, Karaikal 21, Yanam 3 and Mahe 8.

The active cases were 767 of whom 110 were undergoing treatment in hospitals while the remaining 657 patients were in home isolation.

While 106 patients were discharged after recovery during last twenty- four hours the total recoveries stood at 1,23,906.

Director of Health Department G. Sriramulu said no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam in the last 24 hours. The toll remained 1,840.

The test positivity rate was 1.64 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 97.94 percent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the Department of Health has tested so far 18.02 lakh samples and found 15.29 lakh out of them to be negative.

The Department has administered so far 10,15,655 jabs which included 6,95,842 first doses and remaining 3,19.813 were second doses. PTI COR ROH ROH

