Pondy remains COVID-19 free for fourth day in succession

Puducherry, Apr 3 (PTI) The Union Territory of Puducherry remained COVID-19 free for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday.

There were no fresh cases of viral infection, fatality and active cases in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, a senior official of the Health department said.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the department tested 205 samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 am and no fresh case of infection surfaced.

He said there was no active case and no fresh fatality on the fourth day in succession. The total caseload remained 1,65,774 and the overall recoveries too stood at 1,63,812. The death toll continued to be 1,962, the Director said.

The Health department has so far tested 22,29,309 samples and found 18,74,246 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was zero, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.82 per cent respectively, the Director said.

Across the UT, the Health department has administered 16,46,141 COVID-19 doses which comprised 9,54,557 first doses, 6,77,028 second doses and 14,556 booster doses, Sriramulu said. PTI COR HDA HDA

