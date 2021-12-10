Pondy reports 24 new coronavirus cases

Puducherry, Dec 10 (PTI) Puducherry registered 24 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising the overall caseload to 1,29,180.

The new cases identified at the end of examination of 2480 samples were spread over Puducherry 19, Karaikal four and Mahe one.

No fresh case of infection was reported today from Yanam an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh.

The toll remained 1877 as no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions during the last twenty-four hours.

There were 243 active cases which comprised 50 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals while the remaining 193 patients were in home isolation.

Director of the Health Department, G Sriramulu said while 22 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours the overall recoveries were 1,27,060.

Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was less than one percent as it was found that the rate was 0.97 percent. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.36 percent, respectively.

The Health Department has administered so far 12,95,594 doses which included 7,91,008 first doses and remaining 5.04,586 were second. PTI COR ROH ROH

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)