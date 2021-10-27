Pondy reports 40 new coronavirus cases

Puducherry, Oct 27 (PTI) Puducherry posted 40 fresh cases of COVID 19 during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Tuesday raising overall tally to 1,27,846.

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 3,375 samples. While Puducherry region accounted for 18 cases out of the total 40, Karaikal registered eight, Yanam one and Mahe region 13.

The active cases were 443 of whom 101 patients were in hospitals and the remaining 342 were in home isolation.

While 50 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours, the overall recoveries stood at 1,25,546.

No fresh fatality was reported during last twenty- four hours from any of the regions. The toll remained 1857.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said the department has examined 19.03 lakh samples so far and found 16.08 lakh out of them to be negative.

He said the test positivity rate was 1.19 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.20 percent, respectively.

The department has administered 11,12,237 doses so far and they comprised 7,22,093 first doses and 3,90,144 second doses. PTI COR ROH ROH

