Pondy reports 73 fresh coronavirus cases

Puducherry, Oct 6 (PTI) Puducherry registered 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total positives to 1,26,742.

The new cases identified at the end of examination of 4,733 samples were spread over Puducherry 48, Karaikal 15, and Mahe 10.

Yanam did not report any fresh case of infection.

One more person from Puducherry succumbed to the viral infection pushing the toll to 1,844.

Director of the Health Department, G Sriramulu said so far 18.20 lakh samples have been tested and 15.44 lakh out of them were found to be negative.

The active cases were 639 of whom 110 were in hospitals under treatment and the remaining 529 were in home isolation.

While 76 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty- four hours the overall recoveries stood at 1,24,259.

The test positivity rate was 1.54 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.04 percent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the Department of Health has administered so far 10,32,254 doses which comprised 7,00,731 first doses and remaining 3,31,523 second doses. PTI COR ROH ROH

