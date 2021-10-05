Pondy reports 82 coronavirus cases

Puducherry, Oct 5 (PTI) Puducherry registered 82 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the last twenty-four hours ending 10 a.m. on Tuesday, raising the overall tally to 1.26 lakh.

The new cases identified at the end of examination of 5,368 samples were spread over Puducherry 46, Karaikal 22, Yanam four and Mahe 10.

One more person from Mahe succumbed to the viral infection taking the toll to 1,843.

Director of Health Department G Sriramulu said so far 18.15 lakh samples have been tested and 15.40 lakh out of them were found to be negative.

The active cases were 643 of whom 106 were in hospitals under treatment and the remaining 537 were in home isolation.

While 92 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty- four hours the overall recoveries stood at 1,24,183.

The test positivity rate was 1.53 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.04 percent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the Department of Health has administered so far 10,29,539 doses which comprised 7,00,031 first shot and remaining 3,29,508 second doses. PTI COR ROH ROH

