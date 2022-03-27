Pondy Reports No New COVID-19 Case For Third Straight Day

Puducherry reported zero fresh coronavirus cases for the third straight day on Sunday, a senior official of the health department said.

Health Department Director G Sriramulu said 185 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and no fresh case of infection surfaced. The overall caseload remained unchanged at 1,65,774.

There was no fresh fatality as well during the last 24 hours in the Union Territory and the death toll stood at 1,962.

He said there were four active cases and they were all in home quarantine. No recoveries were reported for the day and the overall number of cured also remained the same at 1,63,808.

Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was zero while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent, respectively.

The Health Department has so far tested 22,27,747 samples across the UT and has found 18,72,402 samples out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said 16,31,669 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far and they comprised 9,45,637 first doses, 6,72,174 second doses and 13,858 booster doses.

