Pondy Reports One More COVID-19 Death For Consecutive Day

Puducherry, Jul 24 (PTI): A 74-year-old man died of COVID-19, the second fatality in the last two days, rasing the overall death toll in Puducherry to 1,965.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a bulletin said the deceased person had COVID pneumonia and co-morbidities including diabetes and hyper-tension.

Puducherry alone accounted for 109 fresh cases out of the new cases followed by 40 in Karaikal, six in Yanam and zero in Mahe region.

The new cases were detected after examination of 1,811 samples. The total caseload now stands at 1,69,929, he said.

Sriramulu also said the active cases in Puducherry were 1,192 which comprised 24 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 1,168 in home quarantine.

The Director said 196 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,66,773.

The Health Department has so far examined 23,35,720 samples and of them 19,75,912 were found to be negative, the Director said.

The test positivity rate today was 8.56 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.16 per cent and 98.14 per cent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far administered 17,83,288 doses which comprised 9,76,653 first doses, 7,51,825 second doses and 54,810 booster doses.

