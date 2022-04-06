Pondy Reports Zero COVID-19 Cases, Deaths For 7th Consecutive Day

Puducherry continued to maintain the 'Covid free' record for the seventh straight day on Wednesday as no fresh infection or related death was reported in the union territory.

The Department of Health tested 373 samples during last twenty four hours ending 10 a.m. today and no new case of viral infection surfaced.

The overall case count remained 1,65,774 and the recoveries stood at 1,63,812, Director of Health G.Sriramulu said in a release that 22,29,192 samples have been tested so far and 18,74,703 out of them have been found to be negative.

The test positivity rate was zero and the fatality and recovery rates remained 1.18 percent and 98.82 percent respectively.

The Director said the health department has administered 16, 49, 692 doses which comprised 9,56,294 first doses, 6,78,111 second and 15,287 booster doses.

The toll remained 1,962 as there was no fresh fatality in the last 24 hours.

