Pondy sees 38 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry, Nov 23 (PTI) Puducherry added 38 fresh cases of coronavirus during last 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday raising the overall caseload to 1,28,718.

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 2615 samples, and they were spread over Puducherry 19, Karaikal 7, Yanam two and Mahe 10.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam today and the fatalities remained 1870.

Director of the Department of Health G Sriramulu said the active cases were 301 of whom 63 were in hospitals and the remaining 238 were in home isolation.

While 41 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours the overall recoveries were 1,26,547.

The test positivity rate was 1.45 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.31 percent, respectively.

The Department of Health has tested so far 19.66 lakh samples and has found 16.66 lakh out of them to be negative.

The Department has administered so far 11,81,386 doses which comprised 7,39,072 first doses and the remaining 4,42,314 were second doses. PTI COR ROH ROH

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)