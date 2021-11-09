Pondy sees 39 new cases of COVID-19

Puducherry, Nov 9 (PTI) Puducherry logged 39 fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday raising the overall tally to 1,28,263.

The new cases identified at the end of examination of 2,453 samples were spread over Puducherry 19, Karaikal 13, Yanam 4 and Mahe 3. No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions-Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and total toll remained 1862. Forty-two patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty -four hours and the overall recoveries were 1,26,134.

The active cases were 267 of whom 75 patients were in hospitals under treatment and remaining 192 were in home isolation.

The Department of Health has evaluated so far 19.34 lakh samples and found 16.36 lakh to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.59 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.34 percent, respectively.

The department has administered so far 11,41,247 doses which comprised 7,29,196 first doses and remaining 4,12,051 second doses. PTI COR ROH ROH

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)