Pondy sees 84 new cases of coronavirus, one death

Puducherry, Oct 9 (PTI) Puducherry clocked 84 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m on Saturday taking the total caseload to 1,26,977.

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 4,685 samples and the cases were spread over Puducherry 57, Karaikal 18, Yanam two and Mahe 7.

Puducherry region registered one more fatality and the deceased had comorbidities. With this death the toll shot up to 1,846.

The active cases were 637 of whom 102 patients were in hospitals and the remaining 535 were in home isolation.

Director of health department G Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 1.79 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.04 percent respectively.

While 92 patients recovered and were discharged during the last twenty-four hours the overall recoveries stood at 1,24,494.

The Department of Health has tested so far 18.36 lakh samples and found 15.57 lakh out of them to be negative.

The department has administered so far 10, 45,822 doses which comprised 7,04,614 first doses and the remaining 3,41,208 were second doses. PTI COR ROH ROH

