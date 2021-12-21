Pondy sees addition of 20 new cases of coronavirus

Puducherry Dec 21 (PTI) Puducherry witnessed an addition of 20 fresh cases to its COVID-19 tally during the last twenty-four hours ending 9 AM on Tuesday taking the cumulative figure to 1,29,345.

The new cases identified at the end of examination of 2,700 samples were spread over Puducherry 8, Karaikal and Mahe regions six cases each.

Yanam an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh did not register any new case of infection.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that the active cases were 132 of whom 33 were in hospitals and the remaining 99 were in home isolation.

He said that no fresh fatality was reported and the total toll remained 1,880.

The Department of Health has tested so far 20,27,877 samples and has found 17,18,160 out of them to be negative.

The Director said 19 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours and the total recoveries were 1,27,335.

The health department has administered so far 13,52,006 doses which comprised 8,17,755 first doses and the remaining 5,34,251 second jabs.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took a stroll through Bharathi street here and persuaded the shop owners, members of public and pavement vendors to take the jabs if they had not so far been vaccinated.

"Vaccination against pandemic is very necessary and most effective to prevent onslaught of the pandemic`, she told them and pointed out that vaccination is absolutely necessary particularly when the new variant was posing a threat.

Doctors and nursing staff from private and government hospitals also called on the shop keepers, residents and also the passers by in the heart of the town to ascertain whether they had taken the jabs. PTI COR ROH ROH

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)