Pondy sees rise in fresh COVID-19 cases

Puducherry, Jan 25 (PTI) Puducherry witnessed a rise in number of daily coronavirus cases with 1911 fresh infections being reported during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The new cases were reported at the end of examination of 5,191 samples. The total infection count stood at 1,55,254.

The active cases also shot up to 16,394 (223 in hospitals and 16,171 in home quarantine) as against 15,632 cases on Monday.

The fresh cases identified today were spread over Puducherry 1410, Karaikal 331, Mahe 19 and Yanam 151.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said the Department of Health has tested so far 21,36,582 samples and found 17, 97,357 out of them to be negative.

Four more people, including two women succumbed to the infection raising the overall toll to 1912.

The test positivity rate was 36.81 percent today while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.23 percent and 88.21 percent, respectively.

The department of Health has administered so far 15,24,836 doses which comprised 9,18,381 first doses, 6,00,734 second and 5,721 booster doses. PTI COR ROH ROH

