Pondy Witnesses Further Dip In Daily COVID-19 Cases

Puducherry witnessed further drop in number of daily cases of coronavirus with 186 fresh infections being reported on Tuesday.

The overall case count stood at 1,64,562.

The 186 fresh cases were identified at the end of examination of 2,375 samples and were spread over Puducherry 96, Karaikal 56, Yanam 26 and Mahe 8.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that test positivity rate fell to 7.83 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.19 percent and 96.73 percent respectively.

The active cases were 3,428 and 85 cases out of them were in hospitals taking treatment while the remaining 3,343 patients were in home isolation.

Three more people succumbed to the disease today.

The Director said that 444 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours while the overall recoveries were 1,59, 181.

He said the Department of Health has tested so far 21,80,306 samples and has found 18,26,293 out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said the health department has administered so far 15,47,183 doses which comprised 9,24,598 first doses, 6,12,794 second and 9,791 booster doses.

A spokesperson of the Directorate of Education told PTI Tuesday that all schools and educational institutions which were reopened on February 4 in view of the decline in number of daily cases of covid 19 were functioning smoothly.

He said that the basic safety protocols and Covid 19 protocols were being observed in all institutions.

