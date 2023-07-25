Pony Ambulances To Ferry Amarnath Yatris

In a move to provide immediate healthcare to Amarnath yatris, the department of health has introduced pony ambulances on the axis of Pahalgam and Balta. The ambulance (pony ambulance) is equipped with first aid kits, lifesaving drugs, and oxygen cylinders. The pony is also accompanied by its rider and the trained paramedical.

In case there is an emergency, this kind of medical help is also available. Such ambulances are seen as an additional health facility available to yatris during its journey to Amarnath cave. Director Health Service Kashmir, Dr Mir Mushtaq, while speaking to Republic, said that the move has undoubtedly reduced the time taken to shift patients between facilities. Yatris are provided with urgent medical assistance during the challenging trek at high altitudes.

The health department here is also planning to provide Basic Life Support (BLS) training to pony riders so that they can manage critically ill patients too. Pertinently, 3.25 lakh pilgrims have so far paid obeisance at the cave shrine located at a height of 3888 metres since the beginning of the annual pilgrimage from twin axis of Pahalgam in Anantnag and Balt in Ganderbal district on July 01.

A total of 3898 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri camp in Jammu in the convoy of 149 vehicles amid heavy security of CRPF. Last week the Amarnath Yatra remained suspended for few days due to inclement weather conditions.

The 62-day Yatra will culminate on Aug 31, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan. Every year thousands of devotees undertake the Yatra and in 2022, during cloud burst incident around cave, around 15 yatris lost their lives.