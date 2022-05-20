Pooja Singhal’s ED Custody Extended By 5 Days In Jharkhand MGNREGA Scam

Suspended Mining Secretary and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Pooja Singhal has been remanded to five-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in the alleged Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) scam.

On Monday, ED had submitted its report in a sealed cover on the fresh findings following the raids and arrest of Singhal and Chartered Accountant (CA) Suman Kumar in connection with the alleged MNREGA scam.

The court heard a PIL that claimed that several shell firms were formed to launder money misappropriated from different welfare funds meant for the state. The petitioner's counsel claimed that shell companies have been formed which were operating from Patna, Haryana, Delhi, Cuttack, Chhattisgarh, and Kolkata.

He argued that money was laundered and invested in real estate like malls, commercial buildings and restaurants. Moreover, ED's council said that 16 FIRs make mention of money laundering and this fact has been also accepted by some witnesses.

The existence of such shell firms has been accepted by Singhal's CA Suman Kumar, the central probe agency had told the high court.

The ED first took her into five days' custody on May 12 post her arrest on May 11. Her custody was later extended. The IAS officer was suspended by the Jharkhand government on May 12 as part of the procedure undertaken, in case of a Government servant being arrested in a criminal case, within 24 hours of the receipt of the information.

What is the case involving Pooja Singhal?

Singhal, her husband Abhishek Jha, and Humar came on the ED's radar during a probe in a money laundering case involving Ram Binod Prasad Sinha, former junior engineer in the Jharkhand government, who was arrested on June 17, 2020, from West Bengal.

The central agency started a probe against Sinha after he was booked by the vigilance bureau for allegedly defrauding public money and investing it in his own names and the names of his family members. The agency stated that the fund was earmarked for the execution of govt projects under MGNREGA in the Khunti district. Sinha claimed before the ED that "he paid 5% commission (out of the defrauded funds) to the district administration."

During the period, the ED alleged that charges of "irregularities" were made against Pooja Singhal while she served as the deputy commissioner/district magistrate of Khunti, Chatra and Palamu between 2007 and 2013.