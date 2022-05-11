Pooja Singhal Remanded To 5-day ED Custody; IAS Officer's Private Hospital Under Scanner

Top sources informed Republic that a 14-floor Private Hospital owned by Jharkhand's Mining and industrial Secretary, IAS Pooja Singhal and her husband Abhishek Jha has come under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate. There exists a huge gap between the loan sanctioned, and the actual expense incurred in the establishment of the hospital, said sources, adding that the kickback may have been used.

Singhal has been accused of involvement in the alleged diversion of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme funds to the tune of Rs 18.6 crore.

Pooja Singhal has been remanded to 5 days of ED custody after being arrested earlier in the day. Arguing in the court, the Enforcement Directorate had initially sought 12-day custody of the Jharkhand Mining Secretary. However, the court remanded her to a 5-day custody instead.

Pooja Singhal arrested, husband's interrogation underway

On May 6, five days before taking action, the ED had raided properties linked to Singhal, Jha and their family in Jharkhand and other states. On the said date, the IAS' Chartered Accountant (CA) Suman Kumar's residence was also raided. In the raid, over Rs 19.31 crore of cash was recovered. A few incriminating documents were recovered as well. A day after the recovery, on May 7, Kumar, who also used to work for Jha, was arrested and sent to five days of ED custody.

In a remand note presented before the Court post Kumar's arrest, ED had claimed that the IAS officer allegedly transferred Rs 16.57 lakh from her "personal account" to those controlled or owned by her CA, Kumar. The agency had also claimed that Singhal and her husband allegedly received "huge" cash deposits amounting to the tune of Rs 1.43 crore, which is over and above her salary in their accounts, during the period she faced charges of irregularities while being posted as the DM of various districts in the state.

On these charges, the interrogation of Singhal and Jha continued, The duo was separately questioned on May 10 as well as 11, after which Singhal was arrested.

What is the case involving Pooja Singhal?

Singhal, Jha, and Kumar came on the ED radar during the course of the investigation in a money laundering case in which Ram Binod Prasad Sinha, former junior engineer in the Jharkhand government, was arrested by the probe agency on 17 June 2020, from West Bengal.

The ED started an investigation against Sinha after he was booked by the vigilance bureau for allegedly defrauding public money and investing it in his own name and in the names of his family members while working as a junior engineer from 1 April 2008 to 21 March 2011. The ED stated that the money was earmarked for the execution of government projects under MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) in the Khunti district. Sinha claimed before the ED that "he paid 5% commission (out of the defrauded funds) to the district administration."

During the period, the ED had alleged that charges of "irregularities" were made against Singhal while she served as the deputy commissioner/district magistrate of Chatra, Khunti and Palamu between 2007 and 2013.