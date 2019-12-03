Poonam Mahajan Hits Back At Congress Over 'nirbala' Attack On Finance Minister Sitharaman

Poonam Mahajan of the BJP hit back at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the remarks that he made towards the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Monday, holding that Sitharaman had been disrespected.

READ: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly Calls Adhir Ranjan's Remark On FM Sitharaman 'disheartening'

'You are not standing up for the women in the country'

I raised an issue against the unacceptable name calling of our Hon'ble FM Smt @nsitharaman ji by congress leader, Shri @adhirrcinc ji during zero hour in Parliament today. The BJP strongly condemns this behavior. pic.twitter.com/34C7ysrkJR — Poonam Mahajan (@poonam_mahajan) December 3, 2019

She said, "A day earlier, the entire house had come together over the incident that took place in Hyderabad and on the suffering that the girl had to endure. However, just a short while later, a person who has 'dhir' in his name, that Adhir Ranjanji insulted Nirmala Sitharaman and passed comments. It is a very bad situation. This is a government where the most number of women have been ministers"

She went on to say that he showed a patriarchal mindset, and added, "In order to show weakness, a man was arguing with a woman. However, the person who has 'Nirmala' in her name, showed with calmness the work done by the Prime Minister, and the government. I just want to add that the example is given by the Congress party, but the irony is that you are fighting and standing up for one woman of a family, but you are not standing up and fighting for the women in the rest of the country. You are weak because for just one woman of a family, you are standing up and fighting on issues such as security, but you are not fighting for the security of the rest of the women in this country. You are weak because you're backing a party that does not serve the country but serves only its own family. You are weak because you're calling the country's Prime Minister, an infiltrator, even though he is a patriot. You have insulted the country."

READ: Meenakshi Lekhi Slams Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury For Calling PM Modi And HM Shah Infiltrators

In the Lok Sabha on Monday, Chowdhury said, "We respect you a lot. But looking at the circumstances, sometimes I feel like calling you 'Nirbala Sitharaman' (powerless) instead of Nirmala Sitharaman. Because you are on a ministerial position but don't know if you can take the steps you want."

Watch: GVL Narasimha Rao Slams Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury For His 'infiltrators' Statement

READ: Lok Sabha Passes Bill To Effect Corporate Tax Reduction