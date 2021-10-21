Poonch: Another Woman Detained By J&K Forces Over Suspicion Of Aiding Terrorists

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir were successful in apprehending another local woman from Poonch district for allegedly helping terrorists with logistics to survive in the forest area. The police detained this woman from Bhata Dhurian village of the district where the encounters are going on for the last 11 days and so far 9 people have been detained. The first encounter by the security forces occurred during a search operation in the Poonch district forest region on October 11.

A major breakthrough is still awaited by the forces however, in the latest development, a possible hideout of terrorists in the Poonch district was blown up on Wednesday. Reportedly, terrorists suspected from Pakistan were hiding in the natural caves to hide from the security forces and to simultaneously attack the Indian army. Ever since the operation commenced, at least nine Indian soldiers have been killed in two separate gunfights with terrorists in the Poonch forest. Several terrorists have been using such hideouts to attack armed forces in the past 2-3 months.

Poonch encounters

This anti-terror operation was initiated as the security forces had information regarding terrorist infiltration in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area. During this encounter, the lives of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Jaswinder Singh and four other Indian Army soldiers - Naik Mandeep Singh, Sepoys Gajjan Singh, Saraj Singh, and Vaisakh H were martyred. Later, there was another encounter at the Nar Khas forest in the Mendhar area which claimed the lives of another four soldiers, including another JCO. In total, the encounter has claimed the lives of nine soldiers.

In the wake of increasing infiltration attempts and targeted civilian killings in J&K, Jammu ADG Mukesh Singh entered the Poonch encounter site to enhance the security operations by the forces. Earlier Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri-Poonch range, Vivek Gupta, had revealed that a joint security grid was tracking different groups of terrorists in the area based on intelligence inputs.

Terrorists neutralised in Kulgam

In a successful update, the J&K Security Forces on Wednesday night neutralised two terrorists who were involved in the murder of two Bihar migrants on October 17 in Wanpoh. One of the eliminated terrorists has been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Reshi, a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander. Prior to this, two terrorists, including one associated with terror outfit The Resistance Front, were neutralised in the Dragad area encounter in Shopian.