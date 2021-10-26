Poonch Encounter Day 16: Indian Army Recover Arms And Ammunition From Terror Hideout

In a massive development on day 16 of the Poonch counter-terror operation, which is so far the longest anti-terror operation conducted in recent times, security forces have recovered arms and ammunition from a terror hideout in Poonch on Tuesday. The forces made a huge recovery of one Ak-47 with its magazine, 29 AK rounds, two grenades, four biscuit packets, sling, socks, a t-shirt, a jacket, blankets, tiffins, two pairs of shoes and one single shoe, two detonators and two syringes. More searches are currently underway.

On the 14th day of the encounter on October 24, three security personnel were injured during the encounter. While LeT terrorist Zia Mustafa had been eliminated during the shootout between the security forces and terrorists when jailed Mustafa was taken to a terrorist hideout area in Bhata Durian for identification. The LeT terrorist was under investigation in connection to the ongoing operation where three army jawans and a JCO were martyred. According to the Republic Media Network report, Mustafa originally hailed from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and came to India about 15 years back via the Surankote border.

Poonch counter-terror operation

On October 11, an encounter was launched by the security forces during a search operation in the Poonch district forest region. The anti-terror operation was initiated as inputs regarding terrorist infiltration in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area of the district was received by the security forces. Earlier, the encounter claimed the lives of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Jaswinder Singh and four other Indian Army soldiers - Naik Mandeep Singh, Sepoys Gajjan Singh, Saraj Singh and Vaisakh H. The bodies of the five soldiers were sent to their respective hometowns on Wednesday - Jaswinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Gajjan Singh to their Punjab hometowns, Saraj Singh to Uttar Pradesh and Vaisakh H to Kerala.