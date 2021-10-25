As security forces in Jammu and Kashmir continue with its massive crackdown on terror-realted activities in the union territory, the Poonch encounter entered day 15 on Monday. Firing in the Bhata Durian area has now resumed as forces try to make it through the densely forested area, where the terrorists have reportedly set their base. According to the latest information, three security personnel were injured on Sunday during the encounter.

The terrorists opened fire on a joint search party of the Indian Army and Kashmir Police inside a forest on the 14th day of a massive operation. This is said to be one of the longest encounters by the security forces. The joint forces are now strategically moving forward against militants hiding in the area. Explosions were also reported from the region.

According to the Republic TV on ground reporter, the security forces are now pushing through the dense forest to find any further presence of terrorists in the region. The operation is taking time as the army is looking to minimise the collateral damage. Earlier, a terror bunker located on the hills of the Bhata Dhurian forest area was blown up further creating tension among the terrorists.

LeT Terrorist neutralised in Poonch encounter

In a major update, LeT terrorist Zia Mustafa was eliminated when the security forces were fired upon on Sunday. The forces had taken Mustafa to a terrorist hideout area in Bhata Durian for identification. When J&K Police retaliated, heavy firing broke out leading to the death of the LeT terrorist. Republic Media's on-ground information mentioned that the dead body of Zia Mustafa has been recovered from the encounter site.

The security forces had reportedly found the involvement of jailed terrorist Zia Mustafa in aiding militants to enter the Union Territory. Shockingly, Zia Mustafa was inside the Kot Bhalwal Central jail from where he allegedly managed a mobile phone and stayed in contact with terrorists explaining the routes to enter Kashmir. J&K security forces, after suspecting his role, brought him to Mendhar on 10-day police remand for questioning, according to sources.

Zia Mustafa's arrest

As per on-ground information accessed by the Republic Media Network, Mustafa originally hailed from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and entered India some 15 years ago via the Surankote border. Earlier, on 21 October, a woman was arrested over suspicions of aiding terrorists. The forces are apprehending the role played by locals in helping terrorists hidden in forest areas of Poonch. A major update from the Indian Army in taking down the terrorists is still awaited.

(Image: PTI)