Poonch Encounter Enters Day 20 As Dense Forest Range Creates Challenges For Forces

The massive terror cleanup drive by the Indian security forces is underway as the Poonch encounter enters Day 20 on Saturday. Multiple security troops are already carrying out search operations for finding the hideouts of the terrorists as a part of an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district marking the longest exercise by the Indian forces.

According to Republic TV's exclusive ground report from Poonch's Bhatta Dhurian forest range, the operation is one of the most challenging ones for the security forces has been ongoing for the past 19 days now. Furthermore, the operation which is being carried out in the dense forest area has created more challenges for the forces as terrorists can easily hide out in those locations with the help of rocks and trees.

Reportedly, the terrorists also using strategies to remain out of sight from the forces and are hiding in the tough terrain.

Meanwhile, a total of 9 army officers including two JCOs have already lost their lives in the ongoing operation. According to an army official, the last contact with the terrorists was on October 24 after which there have been no contacts in the last few days. However, efforts are underway to track them down and further clean their presence.

Poonch encounter

Earlier on October 11, the combing and search operation was carried out by the multi-grid security forces with an aim to clean up the terrorist hideouts in the forests of J&K's Poonch district. Claiming it to be the longest exercise in the past many years, an army officer has said that the operation to clean the terrorist hideouts on the forest belt is on. As a part of it, forces armed with weapons, personnel, and policemen are battling the threat in the dense forest valleys.

Earlier last week, a hideout was also busted at the encounter site in Bhatta Dhurian forest further leading to the recovery of several weapons.

Earlier, a nine-day operation was carried out in 2009 in Poonch.

(With PTI inputs, Image: PTI)