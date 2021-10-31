Poonch Encounter Enters Day 21: Road Linked To Surankote, Area Near Highway Now Cleared

In a significant development to the Poonch Encounter which is said to be one of the longest clashes with terrorists, the area near the national highway and road connecting to Surankote was cleared and made operational. As per the ground information collected by the Republic Media Network, currently, searches are being carried at the deep and densely forest area of the Poonch district. Significant to mention that the area of Surankote was closed after terrorists had entered from there on October 14.
Timeline of Poonch encounter:
- On October 11, an encounter was launched by security forces (after receiving inputs) during a search operation in the Poonch district forest region.
- On October 17, two brave Army jawans were martyred taking the total claimed lives to nine.
- October 18 was the eighth day of the encounter when Jammu ADG Mukesh Singh, for the second time had reached the Poonch encounter site to review security operations by the forces.
- On the same day, a major possible hideout of terrorists in Poonch district was busted.
- On October 19, the Jammu and Kashmir police detained five persons for allegedly providing shelter to the terrorists.
- On October 20, the joint security forces deployed specialised drones in the encounter area to intensify the operation.
- On the same day, 4th terror hideout was busted in Poonch.
- On October 21, the forces had apprehended a local woman alleging her for helping the terrorists to survive in the forest area.
- On October 22, the Indian forces had detected and defused two suspected box-type improvised explosive devices (IED) in the district.
- On October 23, jailed LeT terrorist Zia Mustafa was eliminated in an encounter.
- On October 25 (15th day of encounter) firing in the Bhata Durian area had started as forces tried to make it through the densely forested area, where the terrorists had reportedly set their base.
- On October 26, three youth were detained while travelling to Saudi Arabia via Nepal with traces of clothes and other belongings of terrorists hiding in the Poonch region.
- On the same day, security forces had recovered arms and ammunition from a terrorist hideout.
- On October 27, the J&K Police arrested 6 accused, three of them were nabbed as they tried to flee to Saudi Arabia while three locals were arrested for providing logistics to the terrorists.
- On October 28, three people were detained on suspicion of sheltering terrorists hiding at the encounter site of anti-terror operations.
- On October 30th, multiple security troops carried out search operations for finding the hideouts of the terrorists.