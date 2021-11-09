Poonch Encounter Enters Day 30: Six People Under Scanner For Allegedly Aiding Terrorists

In a major update to the Poonch encounter, six people are under the J&K police scanner in connection to allegedly aiding terrorists in the region. So far, the security forces have arrested seven people under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The encounter steps to 30th day, so far the longest anti-terror operations conducted in recent times.

Earlier on November 5, a day after Diwali, the security forces had launched search operations at the Thanamandi Sarai area. But, the operation was called off later.

Poonch encounter

On October 11, an encounter was launched by security forces during a search operation in the Poonch district forest region. The anti-terror operation was initiated as inputs regarding terrorist infiltration in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area of the district was received by the security forces.

Earlier on October 24, LeT terrorist Zia Mustafa was eliminated during the shootout between the security forces and terrorists when jailed Mustafa was taken to a terrorist hideout area in Bhata Durian for identification. The LeT terrorist under investigation in connection to the ongoing operation where 3 Army jawans and a JCO were martyred. According to the Republic Media Network report, Mustafa originally hailed from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and came to India about 15 years back via the Surankote border.

According to sources, on October 17, police received information from intelligence sources that two locals residing near the encounter region have been providing logistic support to the terrorists. One of the detained is a woman who also provided food to the terrorists. Sources suggest that terrorists were residing in the area for the past 2-3 months which wouldn't have been possible without the help of locals. The investigation is underway. Also, on October 21, a woman was arrested over suspicions of providing help to the terrorists hiding in the region.

(Image: PTI)