Poonch Encounter: Forces Deploy Specialised Drones At Encounter Site, Seize Arms

As the Poonch encounter enters day nine, the joint security forces have now deployed specialised drones in the area. The Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian Army have been working together in the area to spot the terrorists who crossed borders and entered the encounter site here. The Indian Army on Monday continued the anti-terror operations at the Poonch encounter site during the night for the first time. The forces have now deployed specialised drones to find the infiltrators.

As a result of the search operations in the previous few days, the Army had busted a terrorist hideout. The forces carrying out the anti-terror operations at the Poonch encounter site are now on the lookout for more infiltrator posts. Meanwhile, the Punjab police along with the 101 battalions of the intelligence wing seized large arms and narcotic substances near the Indo-Punjab border.

The forces carried out a late-night search through the Pakistan borders and found arms including 22 pistols with 44 magazines and 100 cartridges. The forces also found heroin packets. The army along with the border state police and BSF are carrying out late-night operations to find the terrorists infiltrating India. With Tuesday’s anti-terrorist activities, the Poonch encounter has now become one of the longest ones carried out in the last two decades.

Five detained in J&K with terrorist connection

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday detained five persons for allegedly providing shelter to the terrorists. Earlier, the police had detained three people for allegedly providing logistical support to the infiltrators. So far, the Indian Army has lost nine brave-hearts in the operation, which is the highest tally of life loss in any anti-terror operations for the security forces. The forces have now detained a total of eight persons in relation to the encounter and further search is underway.

Poonch encounter

The first encounter by the security forces occurred during a search operation launched in the Poonch district forest region on October 11. The anti-terror operation was initiated as inputs regarding terrorist infiltration in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area of the district was received by the security forces. The encounter claimed the lives of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Jaswinder Singh and four other Indian Army soldiers - Naik Mandeep Singh, Sepoys Gajjan Singh, Saraj Singh and Vaisakh H.

Days later, an encounter took place in the Nar Khas forest in the Mendhar area. Four soldiers, including another JCO, died in the encounter. Three people, including a mother-son duo, have been detained for questioning on the suspicion of giving logistic support to terrorists, the officials said.

Image: PTI/ Unsplash