Poonch Encounter: J&K Police Arrests Terrorist Operator Yasir During Anti-terror Operation

In the latest development from Jammu and Kashmir, the police have arrested terror operator Yasir in connection with the ongoing Poonch encounter. Yasir is a resident of Bhata Dhurian village of Poonch. The Poonch encounter has now moved into the 23rd day.

The terror coordinator was coordinating with Lashkar terrorist Zia Mustafa, who was running a recruitment and infiltration module from Kot Bhalwal Central jail. Zia Mustafa got killed last month when he was taken to a terrorist hideout area in Bhata Durian for identification. Mustafa was caught amidst the heavy firing and forces were not able to extract him.

According to Republic TV’s on-ground reporter, the police had apprehended five to six people a few days back. During their interrogation, the security forces learnt that Yasir was acting on behalf of the terror outfits and thus arrested the operator. According to security forces, Yasir had contact with Lashkar handlers in Pakistan as well as terrorist Zia Mustafa. The security forces will now interrogate Yasir to further break down on other terrorists operating from the region.

Zia Mustafa's involvement in aiding terrorists

Before being neutralised in firing, the security forces had reportedly found the involvement of jailed terrorist Zia Mustafa in aiding militants to enter the Union Territory. Shockingly, Zia Mustafa was inside the Kot Bhalwal Central jail from where he allegedly managed a mobile phone and stayed in contact with terrorists explaining the routes to enter Kashmir. J&K security forces, after suspecting his role brought him to Mendhar on 10-day police remand for questioning, according to sources.

Sources had earlier confirmed that a group of terrorists, hiding in Poonch’s Bhata Dhurian, established contact with Zia Mustafa who was in prison and Mustafa helped them with routes to enter India and then to go to South Kashmir by crossing Pir Panjal as he had done 15 years ago. SIM cards and mobile phones were recovered from the Kot Bhalwal Jail a few months ago by CID-Counter Intelligence.

Poonch encounter

Earlier on 11 October, the combing and search operation was carried out by the multi-grid security forces with an aim to clean up the terrorist hideouts in the forests of J&K's Poonch district. Claiming it to be the longest exercise in the last few years, an army officer said that the operation to clean the terrorist hideouts across the forest belt is underway. As a part of it, forces armed with weapons, personnel, and policemen are battling the threat in the dense forest valleys. During the past few weeks, several hideouts were busted at the encounter site in Bhata Dhurian forest further leading to the recovery of several weapons. Earlier, a nine-day operation was carried out in 2009 in Poonch, which was the then longest running encounter.

Image: PTI