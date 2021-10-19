Poonch Encounter: J&K Police Detains Five For Allegedly Providing Shelter To Terrorists

Entering day nine of the Poonch encounter, the Jammu and Kashmir police have now detained five persons for allegedly providing shelter to the terrorists. Earlier, the police had detained three people for allegedly providing logistical support to the infiltrators. The Indian Army on Monday continued the anti-terror operations at the Poonch encounter site during the night. This was the first time, the Army carried out the operation after dark.

Following the search on day eight, the Army has now busted a terrorist hideout and taken more persons into custody in relation to the terrorists. The Army blew up a bunker set up by the terrorists during the night. The security forces used tracers followed by heavy shelling to destroy the infiltrator base.

With Monday’s anti-terrorist activities, the Poonch encounter has now become one of the longest ones carried out in the last two decades. So far, the Indian Army has lost nine brave-hearts in the operation, which is the highest tally of life loss in any anti-terror operations for the security forces. The forces have now detained a total of eight persons in relation to the encounter and further search is underway.

Jammu ADG reviews Poonch Anti-terror operations

In the wake of increasing infiltration attempts and targeted killings in J&K, Jammu ADG Mukesh Singh on Monday reached the Poonch encounter site to review security operations by the forces. This was the second consecutive day that the Jammu ADG is reviewing operations on the ground. Over the last two weeks, nine soldiers have been killed in two separate gunfights with terrorists in the Poonch forest. Sources have suggested that several terrorists are in hideouts in the area for the past 2-3 months.

Poonch encounter

The first encounter by the security forces occurred during a search operation launched in the Poonch district forest region on October 11. The anti-terror operation was initiated as inputs regarding terrorist infiltration in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area of the district was received by the security forces. The encounter claimed the lives of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Jaswinder Singh and four other Indian Army soldiers - Naik Mandeep Singh, Sepoys Gajjan Singh, Saraj Singh and Vaisakh H.

Days later, an encounter took place in the Nar Khas forest in the Mendhar area. Four soldiers, including another JCO, died in the encounter. Three people, including a mother-son duo, have been detained for questioning on the suspicion of giving logistic support to terrorists, the officials said.

Image: PTI