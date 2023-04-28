Poonch Terror Attack: J&K DGP Suspects Pak Hand In Attack Where 5 Jawans Were Martyred

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Friday claimed that Pakistan hand in the Poonch terror attack wherein terrorists attacked an Army vehicle killing five jawans. He also stated that 221 suspects have been picked up by the police in connection with the Poonch attack and that some of them are seriously involved in giving logistic support to the terrorists.

Speaking to reporters, DGP Dilbag Singh said, "Regarding the attack on the Army vehicle, very solid clues were received by police and agencies working together… we have picked up 221 suspects out of whom some of them are seriously involved in logistic support and helping them in recceing the area where the attack took place."

He added that a massive operation involving police, Army and CRPF is being launched in the area and searches are being made. On terrorist hideouts, DGP Singh said, "There were reports that they have been hiding in certain nature caves and hideouts which were available in the jungles. So we are covering and searching the areas one by one. This is being done to rule out the presence here."

Pakistan hand in Poonch terror attack: J&K DGP

When asked about the presence of terrorists in the region, the DGP said, "The terrorists have been in the area for the past couple of months. There been staying in this area, and they were shifting their hideouts from one place to another. It was in the month of August when the Pargal suicide attack on the Army took place and on January 1 Dangri incident took place.... Pargal terrorists were neutralised. The Dangri incident was a separate incident... One thing that is common is the handlers from Lashkar-e-Taiba."

"Couple of people who are sitting there and controlling these operations. After Dangri they have done this incident. In most of these cases, the organisation involved is the same, and the handlers are common. Incidents are separate, but there is some communication between the groups that cannot be ruled out," he said, adding that the terrorists involved are of Pakistan origin.

On the involvement of Pakistan, the J&K DGP said, "A supply line is being maintained by drones which are operating from Pakistan. The logistics are coming via drone from Pakistan. Even the cash and narcotics are coming along with those drone sorties. It is very clear that Pakistan hand and their agencies are involved in these."

He stated that Pakistan is rattled that Kashmir is different as people want peace and development. When asked what message he would like to give to Pakistan, Dilbag Singh said, "Lots of bad things are happening in their own area, they must take care of what is happening there. A lot of violence is going on within their own territory and they should take care of their area."

Giving further details of the Poonch terror attack, he stated that the terrorists did a recce of the region before the attack. He said the ambush was laid by the terrorist and the vehicle was fired upon. After the firing, terrorists used IED to blow up the Army vehicle, he said, adding that 3-5 terrorists were involved in the attack and an investigation is going on to nab them.